Smuggling | The family sent cattle gallstones worth millions from Uruguay to Hong Kong

Smuggling|Father and son bought gallstones from slaughterhouses in Uruguay and sent them by courier to Hong Kong. The daughter helped with the money transfer.

Two A Uruguayan sibling was sentenced this week for smuggling cattle gallstones to Hong Kong for use in traditional Chinese medicine. In East Asia, many people believe that beef gallstones help with inflammation and fever.

The 50-year-old older brother received a 25-month prison sentence for smuggling and money laundering. The 46-year-old younger sister received an 18-month sentence for money laundering, but was released on parole. The smuggling business had been started by their father, who is already dead.

The news agency AFP and a Uruguayan newspaper report on the matter El Observador.

Gallstones had been obtained from Uruguayan slaughterhouses. According to the indictment, the smugglers paid about 180 euros per gram for them – more than double the price of gold – and made a profit of about 7 euros per gram.

Gallstones were sent via DHL courier service in packages of at least 300 grams to two companies in Hong Kong. The companies paid a total of almost three million euros for them in bank transfers between 2020 and 2023. The money was withdrawn in cash.

The little sister helped her father and older brother by accepting company payments into her own bank account, knowing about the smuggling.

Uruguayan authorities confiscated the vehicle and a property jointly owned by the siblings in Montevideo. Their total value was more than two million euros.

Uruguay has the most cattle in the world in relation to the number of people. There are about 3.5 million people, three times as many cattle. Most of the beef produced in Uruguay is exported abroad.