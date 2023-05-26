Friday, May 26, 2023
Smuggling | Police arrested 37 suspected members of a violent criminal cell across Europe

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 26, 2023
in World Europe
Smuggling | Police arrested 37 suspected members of a violent criminal cell across Europe

The Western Balkan criminal cell focused on the smuggling of drugs and weapons.

Police has arrested a total of 37 suspected members of a Western Balkan criminal cell across Europe.

Arrests have been made during the investigation in Croatia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Netherlands, Italy, Belgium and Germany, your list the EU police authority Europol that coordinated the operation. The operation culminated in 15 arrests on Wednesday.

Europol according to the criminal cell was very violent and mainly focused on smuggling drugs and weapons.

The suspected leader of the criminal cell from Bosnia-Herzegovina was arrested earlier during the investigation. He is serving a four-year prison sentence in Italy. According to the researchers, he was able to issue orders to his subordinates from prison, although the researchers don’t know how.

