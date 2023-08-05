The phenomenon of smuggling is one of the most widespread ever and does not even spare the world of technology, which apparently is very profitable for these illegal operations. Everything even seems to have intensified in recent months and today we really want to talk to you about an episode in particular that concerns some elements of PC components.

Smuggling continues, involving SSDs, CPUs and RAM

We are located on the border between Hong Kong, Zhuhai and Macao in China, when in recent days the Chinese customs controls have carried out a check and found a very large amount of contraband traffic. In particular, thanks to some scanning technologies used, 1747 PC components were found including processors, solid state memories and RAM.

The components had been hidden on the bottom of cross-border buses for international smuggling and in practice we are talking about 900 memory banks, 10 solid state drives and 837 processors. Obviously the situation is now under investigation and the authorities will try to trace all the culprits and punish for the crime committed.

It is certainly not the first time that the police have come across cases of smuggling like this, demonstrating that it is an all too common practice, a threat that we must try to limit further.