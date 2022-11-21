Smuggling | Huge loads of cocaine were lying in Belgian customs – the destruction created a nasty problem

Belgian customs have seized so much cocaine that they cannot destroy it all.

Belgium the authorities have drifted into a situation where all seized cocaine cannot be destroyed quickly enough. of The Guardian according to Belgium has made a record number of cocaine seizures this year, especially in the port of Antwerp, through which the drug has been tried to be smuggled from Latin America to Europe.

According to Brittilehti, the Belgian authorities have seized more than 100 tons of cocaine this year alone. Drug cargoes are destroyed by burning after seizure, but currently the authorities do not have enough incinerators to burn huge cargoes.

“The problem is the capacity of the incinerators,” a Belgian customs representative commented to AFP.

Authorities fear that the large cocaine cargoes lying in customs warehouses will attract gang crime. The danger is that the gangs will try to rob back their valuable cargo.

According to The Guradian, gang members armed with drones have been seen investigating customs warehouses where millions of euros worth of cocaine are waiting to be destroyed.

The local authorities have promised that a plan will be created for the destruction of the cocaine cargoes, which will possibly be announced as early as Tuesday. The authorities remind that the method of smoking cocaine must comply with environmental standards.