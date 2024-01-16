US commandos have intercepted an Iranian arms shipment for the Houthi insurgents in the Red Sea for the first time. That happened red-handed last Thursday, according to American authorities. Two American Seals (commandos) are said to have gone missing during a raid on a smuggling boat in rough seas.
Bob van Huët
Latest update:
01-16-24, 2:05 PM
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Smuggling #boat #caught #redhanded #intercepts #arms #shipment #Iran #Houthis #time
Leave a Reply