Study states that the sector most affected by crime is clothing, followed by alcoholic beverages, fuel and personal hygiene

Brazil had a loss of R$410 billion in 2022 due to smuggling and piracy when considering the loss of tax revenue and the damage caused to the productive sectors. The data comes from a survey of the FNCP (National Forum Against Piracy and Illegality).

The clothing segment is the most impacted: it lost R$84 billion. The value represents an increase of 40% compared to 2021. The forum states that part of the sector’s losses are explained by the rise of Chinese fashion retailers in Brazil.

The other biggest losses occur in:

alcoholic beverages – R$72.2 billion;

fuels – R$29 billion;

cosmetics and personal hygiene – R$21 billion;

pesticides – R$20.8 billion;

cable TV – R$ 12.1 billion;

cigarettes – R$10.5 billion.

The most seized contraband item in Brazil were cigarettes. There was confiscation of around 162 million packs in 2022, according to the Federal Revenue.

The FNCP said the losses could be greater. The report does not include data on organized crime and militias.

“In a year of tax reform debate and the need for the government to collect more taxes to provide better public services to Brazilians, it is important to highlight how much Brazil could gain”, says the forum text sent to the press. Here’s the complete (PDF – 50 kB).