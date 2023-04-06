Smuggling | An Estonian man is suspected of passing on US technology to Russia

High-tech electronics from the United States are suspected to have ended up for the needs of the Russian defense forces and administration. A 45-year-old Estonian citizen is in custody.

Estonian Protection Police kapo, together with the US Federal Police, the FBI, has arrested a man who is suspected of passing on advanced US electronics for the purposes of the Russian defense forces and administration. The arrest of a 45-year-old Estonian citizen on March 28 was announced by the FBI’s Houston department the night before Thursday.

At the time of the arrest, the police seized a shipment addressed to the man, which contained, among other things, 130 kilograms of radio technology.

The man had smuggled and organized the smuggling of electronics needed in warfare across the Estonian border into Russia for more than a decade. The United States Department of Justice’s bulletin lists, among other things, radar parts, hacking software, analog-to-digital converters and other advanced technology electronics.

The Estonian public radio company ERR already reported in 2012 that the United States suspected the man of cooperation with Russian intelligence and banned him from importing electronics.

The suspect had an electronics wholesale and import business in Estonia in the early 2000s. Since then, the man circumvented the import ban using aliases and desk box companies.

According to the United States Department of Justice, the man endangered the safety of citizens in Ukraine and the United States with his actions. The maximum he faces is 20 years in prison.