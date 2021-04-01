The White House indicated this April 1 that it is “alarmed” by the images released on Wednesday in which it is seen that two immigrant girls are thrown by a “coyote” from a wall more than four meters high, on the border . Washington insists that this is not the time to arrive in its country without authorization and urged parents not to endanger their children by leaving them in the hands of traffickers.

The two girls, 3 and 5-year-old sisters of Ecuadorian origin, are out of harm’s way, but White House officials called the incident “shocking” and “alarming.”

In her daily press conference, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki referred to the video posted a day earlier by the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) on Thursday.

“Any of us who have seen the video are incredibly alarmed by these things that human traffickers do,” Psaki said.

According to the images captured by security cameras, the minors were thrown one by one, from a section of the border bars that are 4.2 meters high. A man is the one who throws them to the other side of the wall and then flees after leaving them in place.

WATCH: US Customs & Border Protection released a video Wednesday of two toddlers being abandoned on the US side of the southern border. Smugglers are seen fleeing the area after transporting the children across the international boundary. WARNING: The video is disturbing. pic.twitter.com/31lBJj9ehq – CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) March 31, 2021



“Currently, we are working with our law enforcement partners in Mexico and we are trying to identify these ruthless human traffickers to hold them accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” said Gloria Chávez the chief of patrol, in the sector from El Paso, which includes parts of Texas and New Mexico.

According to the Ecuadorian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the girls “are out of danger and receiving the necessary attention.” They were apparently unhurt from the fall and were released from the hospital to which they had been transferred for examination. Later, they were handed over to the Department of Health, which will try to deliver them to possible relatives in the United States.

“This is not the time to come,” the United States tells migrants

Washington took advantage of this case to ratify that the border is closed for those who do not have an authorization, which is why it has urged in recent weeks to request asylum from the countries of origin.

He also urged the parents of minors not to put them at risk by sending them with human traffickers, known as “coyotes.”

“We want to send a clear message to the region that this is not the time to come, they should not send their children on this treacherous journey, with traffickers who abuse the vulnerabilities of these communities,” added Psaki.

This event came as the Joe Biden Administration grapples with an overwhelming increase in migrants arriving at the border, especially since he arrived at the White House with a more humane discourse on migration.

The arrival of foreigners went from about 7,000 in January to around 19,000 in February, according to data from the Immigration and Customs Control Service (ICE).

Biden’s measures against the increase in unaccompanied immigrant children at the border

The current government struggles to find spaces to house hundreds of children and adolescents who cross the border every day. In some cases, they are the children of parents who were denied entry to the United States, so they have been sent alone, in the hope that they will eventually be placed with relatives they have in the country.

As a result, detention facilities are overcrowded and authorities are trying to find more temporary housing options.

Unaccompanied children, ages 3 to 9, watch television inside a playpen at the Donna Department of Homeland Security Detention Center, the main detention center for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley in Donna, Texas, the March 30, 2021. © Pool / Dario López / Via AFP

An internal document from the Customs and Border Protection Office released in the last hours indicated that they project the arrival of between 159,000 and 184,000 unaccompanied children in the border area, in fiscal year 2021, which began on October 1, 2020.

If the estimate is accurate, it would be the highest figure compared to any other year on record since 2010, when CBP began fully tracking arrests of unaccompanied children.

On March 5, it was disclosed that the Government invalidated a policy implemented in the last days of the Government of former President Donald Trump that made it difficult for immigrant children to obtain asylum in the United States.

The previous directive asked the agents of the Immigration and Customs Control Service to check if those who arrived in the country with unaccompanied minor status were still in the country. But the new order asked officials “effective immediately” not to make that determination to “prevent the loss of the procedural and legal safeguards created by Congress that were designed to keep unaccompanied immigrant children safe.”

On the other hand, a report by the AP agency published that the authorities are releasing children within the country without any notification to appear before immigration courts.

It points out that only some parents are fingerprinted, but there would be no record on the children. In turn, the arrivals of hundreds of adults are not documented. Among them dozens of adults who were released after being welcomed into Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in the Texas border city of Mission.

At the same time, the Government speaks of deportations and in recent weeks images of parents expelled from the country with their children have been revealed, which leaves some migrants confused about the guidelines with which they would be considered to remain or not in the United States.

With AP and EFE