Smugglers throw dozens of migrants into the sea

The International Organization for Migration said that human smugglers threw dozens of refugees into the sea off the coast of Djibouti, eastern Africa, leading to the drowning of at least 20 people.

The UN agency announced on Thursday that the ship had more than 200 migrants on board on Wednesday.

Shortly after it left Djibouti, the capital of the same name, on Wednesday, the perpetrators pushed about 80 people off the ship towards the sea, she added.

According to survivors, the ship was overcrowded. It was said that among them were many children.

Stephanie Deviot, IOM chief of mission in Djibouti, said the incident was just another indication that “criminals continue to exploit desperate people seeking to improve their lives for profit regardless of the consequences.”

The survivors will receive medical care at an IOM facility in Djibouti.

At least 50 migrants were already killed in similar incidents in October.