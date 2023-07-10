Migrants who attempted to cross into Ecuador paid smugglers to take them across the country to the northern border, according to the attorney general’s office.

However, they were exposed to a scam and were left without food inside a house in the village of Inabari in the Madre de Dios province at the border between Peru and Brazil, according to the Public Prosecution Office.

Among the victims, according to the Public Prosecution, were “four children, including a two-month-old baby.”

The prosecution did not reveal the value of the sums paid by the migrants to the smugglers.

The Afghans were led to believe they would be taken to a provincial city, and then to the capital, Lima, before heading to Tumbes, a city on Peru’s northern border with Ecuador.