USA. A Honduran couple delivered to elements of the Border Patrol a a two year old babywhich was allegedly abandoned by smugglers near the Rio Grande.

The baby was apparently in good health and without injuries or any type of physical damage, and as the only property she only had a sheet with the data of her, her mother and a domiciled in Dallas, Texas.

In an image that came out of the baby, she is seen next to the border elements, leaning against a military unit, smiling, wearing a blouse with the image of a unicorn, blue shorts and white shoes.

According to the sheet she brought, she is called Jessica Yarely, and his mom is mom Jessica Michelle and in addition to address in Texas, a phone number appears.

According to information from the digital portal MultiNoticias Sonora, the Honduran couple was crossing the line with their son, when they were approached by a group of unknown people, apparently people smugglers, and handed over the girl. Then they left without saying a word.

The digital medium announced that the event occurred in the vicinity of the community called Eagle Pass.

Unfortunately, events of this type are common, where groups of people smugglers on their way to bring people to the United States abandon migrants to their fate when they feel a dangerous situation.