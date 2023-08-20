SMS – In disguise: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Sunday 20 August 2023, at 21.20 on Italia 1, SMS – Sotto mentite spoglie, a 2007 film directed and interpreted by Vincenzo Salemme, will be broadcast. The cast also includes Enrico Brignano, Giorgio Panariello, Lucrezia Lante della Rovere and Luisa Ranieri. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Tommaso Lampedusa is an established lawyer and has a family with two teenage children and a servant, Ronnie, who misunderstands the things he commands him. At one point, writing an SMS message while driving the wrong recipient and, instead of sending it to his wife Chicca, he sends it to Chiara, the wife of the multi-divorced Gino, his best friend. Chiara believes that Tommaso is in love with her and wants to approach a secret relationship. She immediately reciprocates her interest and starts looking for every opportunity to be with Tommaso until she becomes nagging. From here starts a series of misunderstandings and subterfuges on the part of the two, with various complications. Eventually it will be discovered that Chicca has also been in a relationship with Gino for 20 years.

SMS – In disguise: the cast

We’ve seen the plot of SMS – In Disguise, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Vincenzo Salemme: Tommaso Lampedusa

Giorgio Panariello as Vincenzo “Gino” Chiti

Luisa Ranieri: Chiara Munno

Lucrezia Lante della Rovere as Francesca “Chicca” Agnelli

Enrico BrignanoBruno Garrone

Gabriela Belisario as Marcella Lampedusa

Teodoro Giambanco: Matteo Lampedusa

Raffaele Pisu: dr. Sergio Messina

Pia Velsi: Antonia “Tonia” Franzese

Anna Longhi as Flavia Messina

Luisa De Filippo: Gemma

Damiano Troiani as Daniel Tortora, Matteo’s friend

Flavia Volpe as Titta

Fiorenza Tessari: Valeria De Quinto

Biancamaria Lelli: casting office director

Roberta Fiorentini: mother of Bruno Garrone

Domenico Aria: Scamardella

Asoka DevamunigeRonny Yamugje

Alessio Venturini: Philip

Fabrizia Martano: Fabrizia, lover of Bruno

Valentina ScarolaDeborah

Aldo De Martino: Salatiello

Roberta Formilli: mother Daniel

Riccardo Sorrentino: high school principal

Antonio Guerriero: guardian of the port

Luisa Benedetta Perticone: bookshop assistant

Streaming and TV

Where to see SMS – In Disguise on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – 20 August 2023 – at 21.20 on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the platform Mediaset Infinity.