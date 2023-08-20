SMS – In disguise: plot, cast and streaming of the film
Tonight, Sunday 20 August 2023, at 21.20 on Italia 1, SMS – Sotto mentite spoglie, a 2007 film directed and interpreted by Vincenzo Salemme, will be broadcast. The cast also includes Enrico Brignano, Giorgio Panariello, Lucrezia Lante della Rovere and Luisa Ranieri. But let’s see all the information together in detail.
Plot
Tommaso Lampedusa is an established lawyer and has a family with two teenage children and a servant, Ronnie, who misunderstands the things he commands him. At one point, writing an SMS message while driving the wrong recipient and, instead of sending it to his wife Chicca, he sends it to Chiara, the wife of the multi-divorced Gino, his best friend. Chiara believes that Tommaso is in love with her and wants to approach a secret relationship. She immediately reciprocates her interest and starts looking for every opportunity to be with Tommaso until she becomes nagging. From here starts a series of misunderstandings and subterfuges on the part of the two, with various complications. Eventually it will be discovered that Chicca has also been in a relationship with Gino for 20 years.
SMS – In disguise: the cast
We’ve seen the plot of SMS – In Disguise, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:
- Vincenzo Salemme: Tommaso Lampedusa
- Giorgio Panariello as Vincenzo “Gino” Chiti
- Luisa Ranieri: Chiara Munno
- Lucrezia Lante della Rovere as Francesca “Chicca” Agnelli
- Enrico BrignanoBruno Garrone
- Gabriela Belisario as Marcella Lampedusa
- Teodoro Giambanco: Matteo Lampedusa
- Raffaele Pisu: dr. Sergio Messina
- Pia Velsi: Antonia “Tonia” Franzese
- Anna Longhi as Flavia Messina
- Luisa De Filippo: Gemma
- Damiano Troiani as Daniel Tortora, Matteo’s friend
- Flavia Volpe as Titta
- Fiorenza Tessari: Valeria De Quinto
- Biancamaria Lelli: casting office director
- Roberta Fiorentini: mother of Bruno Garrone
- Domenico Aria: Scamardella
- Asoka DevamunigeRonny Yamugje
- Alessio Venturini: Philip
- Fabrizia Martano: Fabrizia, lover of Bruno
- Valentina ScarolaDeborah
- Aldo De Martino: Salatiello
- Roberta Formilli: mother Daniel
- Riccardo Sorrentino: high school principal
- Antonio Guerriero: guardian of the port
- Luisa Benedetta Perticone: bookshop assistant
Streaming and TV
Where to see SMS – In Disguise on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – 20 August 2023 – at 21.20 on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the platform Mediaset Infinity.
