New fraud among the many that are going around in this period: there is talk of hackers who empty your bank account simply by making you reply to a text message. The website www.finanzamoney.it writes it.

One message, just one message to empty your bank account. The new scam attempt in progress is truly ephemeral and will unfortunately leave you with a pinch of salt if you are not careful.

Furthermore, it is a scam involving yours bankgiven that the SMS initially comes from your banking institution and gives you the illusion that there is imminent action to be taken.

In the end, in fact, thinking of taking a positive action to avoid the scam, in reality by doing it we are only helping the scammer himself.

Here's exactly how the scam works.

Bank SMS scam: here's what happens

The thief focuses primarily on acquiring the trust of the victim, in fact through the first SMS, sent once he has hacked the system properly, he begins to work psychologically on the fact that the person trusts the message, totally copying the dynamics of a normal text message from your bank.

Once the person's trust has been acquired, the thief takes action, sending a further text message warning of a scam in progress. The only way for the person to prevent their current account from being hacked is to reset the username and password, obviously via an external link that refers to a page with the same features, but in reality totally unrelated to the bank.

Here to reset the new data, the link also requests the account's old user ID and password, so that once entered thinking that they are necessary to obtain the new data, in reality these are directly delivered to the scammer who can then use them as he wishes and want.

A smart move on the part ofhackers that once the data has been obtained, without the user's knowledge, it will use them to enter his home banking and make international money transfers and transfers to send money to his own account and empty that of the person in question.

Obviously for the scammed person who thought he had a safe escape, it will be a shock to see his bank account without a single euro left. Not knowing how it happened, he will immediately think that the scam declared by the bank has actually occurred, he will contact the bank to ask for explanations, but the bank will obviously claim that it has nothing to do with the matter.

