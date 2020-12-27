Union Minister Smriti Irani has responded to the allegations of Priyanka Gandhi on the arrest of Congressmen during the Congress ” Save the farmers ‘journey’. In Amethi on Sunday, Smriti Irani said that the public knows the truth of the duplicity that the Congress is showing.

On Saturday, the Congress organized the Cow Bachao Kisan Bachao Padyatra. Meanwhile, State President Ajay Singh Lallu was arrested for violating Section 144. Priyanka Gandhi attacked the BJP government about this.

Smriti Irani has responded to the same attack on Sunday. Smriti Irani said that those who occupied the farmers’ land in UP and did not return. In Kerala, the advertisement was published in the entire country by killing cows by the officials. The people of UP are not so confused to forgive them. The public knows the truth of the hypocrisy that the Congress is showing.

Those who killed the cow by the officials in Kerala printed the commercials all over the country. The people of UP are not so confused to forgive them. People know the truth of the duplicity that Congress is showing: Save Priyanka Gandhi's cow, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Kisan Bachao Yatra pic.twitter.com/R9IWiLek8r – ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) December 27, 2020

After the arrest of State President Lallu during the Congress visit, Priyanka Gandhi attacked the BJP government with a tweet. Addressing party workers, he said that AAP is taking a padyatra to highlight the plight of farming and expose the incest with the cow dynasty. You are raising the slogan of Save the cow, save farmers. No power in the world can stop you from raising the question of peasant interest.

Dear soldiers of UP Congress, You are taking a padyatra to highlight the plight of farming farming and expose the incest with the cow dynasty. you # Cow_batch_cissin_batch Raising the slogan of No power in the world can stop you from raising the question of peasant interest. pic.twitter.com/gCHXjz9pgz – Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 26, 2020

Smriti Irani also attacked Rahul Gandhi over the agricultural law. Retweeting a tweet by BJP President JP Nadda, Smriti said that it is the magician who, along with friends, used sticks to amethi farmers seeking fertilizer. Till date, the land of farmers has been usurped in the name of Samrat Cycle. Distressed by their magic, the farmer of Amethi walked with Modiji in 2019 and today is on the path of development and supporting agricultural laws.