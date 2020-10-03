Union minister Smriti Irani has targeted former Congress president Rahul Gandhi about the incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras. Irani MP from Amethi has said that Rahul Gandhi’s Hathras visit is for politics and not for the justice of the victim.

Union Minister Smriti Irani has said that the victim will definitely get justice in the Hathras incident. He said that action will be taken against the officers after the SIT investigation. The Union Minister said that action has also been taken on the police officers. Modi government is working for women safety. He said that Yogi Adityanath will definitely do justice in this matter. Let me say that the silence of Smriti Irani in Hathras case was constantly being questioned on social media.

Explain that a team of Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the Hathras incident. Based on the preliminary inquiry report of this SIT, Hathras SP Vikrant Veer Singh, Jurisdictional (CO) Ram Shabad, Inspector Dinesh Kumar Verma, Sub Inspector Jagveer Singh and Head Moharrir Mahesh Pal were suspended. Now Vineet Jaiswal will be the SP of Hathras.

