Gandhinagar: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Monday called Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a “VIP farmer”. In the photograph, Rahul Gandhi was seen sitting on a padded seat on a tractor at a Congress rally in Punjab in protest against the new agricultural laws of the central government, after which Irani took a dig at him. In protest of the three agricultural laws, Gandhi is doing several tractor rallies in the Congress-ruled northern states under the name ‘Kheti Bachao Yatra’.

Irani, who defeated Gandhi from Amethi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, said here, “He also sits on a tractor with a sofa.” A VIP farmer like him can never support a system that is designed to free small and marginal farmers from the clutches of middlemen. ”

Talking to reporters at the Gujarat BJP headquarters, the Union Minister for Textiles and Women and Child Development attacked Gandhi for his statements that he would repeal the controversial laws as soon as he came to power. The BJP leader claimed, “His dream of coming to power will never be fulfilled”.

He alleged that “it is not in his nature to respect parliamentary traditions” because in the Congress-ruled UPA government he had torn an ordinance (save convicted MPs). Irani said, “You cannot expect parliament’s respect from them.”

He claimed that the new laws give farmers the right to sell their produce to anyone, anywhere they wish, but the Congress is upset because its politics is to keep the farmers dependent on middlemen.

Irani claimed that people are not able to understand why the Congress is against the laws that will allow farmers to get fair and prompt payment for their products.

Rahul Gandhi said- PM Modi is ‘eliminating’ farmers and laborers with new agricultural laws