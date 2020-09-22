Payal Ghosh has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct. Payal has made many sensational revelations about Anurag. Following her charge, the National Commission for Women had asked Payal to tweet herself and complain about the case. Now Union Minister Smriti Irani has spoken on the matter.

Smriti said – her intervention is not right

Smriti Irani told Republic TV that she is in a constitutional post that oversees the National Commission for Women. If the NCW has given a public statement in this matter, then it would not be right for them to interfere in the constitutional area of ​​the Commission as to how they should take this case forward.

Rekha Sharma gave Payal ID to Payal

Meanwhile, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma has asked Payal Ghosh to file a complaint in detail. He has given an email ID and tweeted that Payal can send a complaint in detail on this.

Payal Ghosh revealed- friendship with Anurag Kashyap on Facebook, ‘wrong act’ in third meeting

Payal’s complaint could not be filed

Payal Ghosh reached the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai late Monday to file a complaint against Anurag Kashyap. Payal was also accompanied by his lawyer Nitin Satpute. However, his complaint has not been filed against Anurag Kashyap. It is being told that there was no female officer to file the report and which police station is the case, it could not be decided.

Payal Ghosh: Anurag Kashyap is such a good person that two marriages took place, both broke.