Israeli media quoted Smotrich as saying: “Israel should not respond to Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, but rather assassinate him.”

Smotrich’s statement coincided with Nasrallah’s speech on the occasion of the first week since the killing of leader Fouad Shukr, in which he stressed that the response to this operation would come.

Nasrallah said, “Iran finds itself obligated to respond, and the enemy is waiting with great fear and confusion, and Hezbollah sees itself obligated to respond, alone or within the framework of a comprehensive response by the entire axis.”

He added that “the delay in responding to the assassination of Fouad Shukr is part of the punishment by Israel” in light of what he considered a major battle with it.

He stressed that Israel’s targeting of Shukr and Haniyeh “is an achievement for it, but it does not decide the outcome of the battle.”

Nasrallah stressed that “the region is facing real dangers and everyone must be aware of their dimensions.”