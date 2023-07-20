from the newsroomi from the newsroom https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 07/20/2023 – 11:29 am Share

The Wellness market, or Bem-Estar, which brings together products and services aimed at health, physical conditioning, nutrition, appearance, sleep and mental health, is one of the fastest growing markets today. Second report by McKinseythis sector already moves more than 1.5 trillion dollars globally and should maintain an annual growth of 5% to 10% at least until 2030.

To make healthy eating more accessible on a daily basis in big cities, entrepreneurs Leonardo Quintão and Vinícius Mastiguim created Smoov. The new brand was launched in April 2023 and already has three stores in the regions of Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima and the neighborhood of Itaim Bibi, in São Paulo. Another seven stores should be opened in the capital of São Paulo by 2024, and the brand’s expansion plans include the opening of new stores through the franchise system.

Initially, the brand’s main product line is smoothies, a type of fruit smoothie with functional properties popular in the United States, but still not widespread in Brazil. The composition of smoothies includes superfoods, or superfoods, such as chia and berries, which concentrate important nutrients and bioactive compounds in their composition, such as vitamins, minerals, amino acids, carotenoids and flavonoids. In the future, Smoov wants to expand the line of products and services within the health and well-being segment. “We created the brand to go beyond drinks, which can combine convenience, sustainability and pleasure”, says Quintão.

Both former executives of multinationals, Quintão and Mastiguim invested around BRL 2.5 million in Smoov, with an expected return in up to two years. They have as partners Georgios Frangulis and Renato Haidar, from Oakberry, a company that was one of the inspirations for the creation of the brand, who also act as Smoov advisors from the beginning. The other partner at Smoov is Fabiano Zettel, a businessman with experience in the financial market and owner of other businesses in the food, health and well-being sector. “It is undeniable that people are increasingly looking for physical and mental well-being and there are excellent opportunities to undertake in this segment”, says Zettel.

Long time friends, the founders of Smoov have always shared a passion for sports and a healthy lifestyle. The opportunity to undertake together came about two years ago. They began an intense research, which would include a month of immersion in the American market, with visits to different health food and smoothie chains in New York and Miami.