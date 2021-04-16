In Italy, interest in products arriving from Guatemala is growing, a symbol of a tightening of trade relations between the two countries. In Italian cities it is not uncommon to find Guatemalan products, such as coffee, which are very well received by Italian consumers.

Without a doubt, one of the most well-known and appreciated Guatemalan products by Italians is coffee. The Caffe Sant’Eustacchio, one of the historic bars of the eternal city frequented by many Romans, imports almost 20,000 kilos of coffee every year that comes directly from this Central American country.

We met its owner, Raimondo Ricci, who explained his preference “because it is a natural, organic coffee. With these natural methods they manage to extract the true aromas of coffee: with hints of chocolate, almonds and walnuts.” Aromas approved by the customers of the Many come here very early in the morning to take a short break before leaving for their offices, and have a traditional “espresso”, the favorite of Italians, but with Guatemalan coffee.

“It is very rich, I like it a lot. It has a different taste from other coffees ”, shares one of them. Another confesses that he comes several times a day to take it because it has less caffeine: “It is delicate, but at the same time you can taste it. My whole family consumes it ”.

The trade balance between the two countries has grown in favor of Guatemala

Proof of the growing interest of Italian consumers towards Guatemalan products, the trade balance between Italy and Guatemala has grown in favor of the Central American country.

A phenomenon that has been closely followed by the Guatemalan Ambassador to Italy Luis Fernando Carranza Cifuentes, who confirms that “the commercial exchange in the last two years between Guatemala and Italy grew by 9% in total. And Guatemalan exports to Italy grew 12%. The total trade balance between Guatemala and Italy is around 278 million euros and Guatemalan exports represent approximately 167 million euros annually ”.

Specific examples of this are the data on the export of some products such as Guatemalan palm oil to Italy, which has grown by 672%, or confectionery by 179%. A phenomenon that is explained by the fact that the peninsula has partly stopped importing from some Asian countries, favoring Guatemalan products.

In the case of palm oil, for example, it was a product that Italy imported massively from Asian countries, but in recent years the media have revealed that in Asia these crops have destroyed land, jungle and the habitat of animals such as orangutans and felines. This has made Italian importers look for eco-sustainable options in other areas of the planet. This is where Guatemala makes a substantial difference, with internationally certified sustainable palm oil crops.

For Ambassador Carranza Cifuentes, it is clear “the preference of the Italian consumer towards products with sustainability certificates, respect for the environment, and with certain international standard norms and procedures that have been widely applauded for their quality.” Now, the main unknown in this year 2021 will be to evaluate the impact that the current health crisis may have on trade between the two countries.