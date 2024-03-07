George Villiers (Nicolas Galitzine) brings everything you would hope for in an heir to the title. Handsome, intelligent and his manners aren't so bad that a few months at the French court couldn't save them. Unfortunately, George is only the second son of Mary Villiers and therefore, according to English custom, is not heir to the house and farm. Unfortunately, his older brother, and this is the family's dilemma, is exactly the opposite of him. When the father and household tyrant George dies, the family fortune goes to a nephew, and the family with a confusing number of children is left to fend for itself.

Mary (Julianne Moore), however, is not a helpless woman. As soon as her unloved husband is underground, she is already cleverly negotiating her next marriage with a wealthy widower. Because the money to raise the promising son has to come from somewhere. So George sets off for France, learns fencing, dancing, the language and everything else you can do with your body.

Drinking and sodomy

A little seduction, a little poisoning, a few figures sneaking through dark alleys in dark hooded cloaks, and Mary has placed her second, promising son at court. It's not easy for the two provincial figures at first between the court fences, who are just waiting for the next scandal so they can have fun and cement their own position. Mary dresses unfashionably, George is often too careless and has no allies. But that changes over time. And King James I (Tony Curran), a rustic Scot, increasingly takes a liking to the young man. So much so that his previous favorite, the Earl of Somerset, is eventually pushed into the background.

The series “Mary & George” follows the fate of the historical figures George Villiers, born in 1592, and his mother Mary, born in 1570. It is the age of stiff collars and baggy breeches, people like to dress in black according to Spanish fashion, and the interiors are dark and made of heavy wood. An atmosphere that director Oliver Hermanus and his screenwriter DC Moore turn into the background of extremely lively dramas. There's swearing, there's drinking. What is taking place is what was called “sodomy” back then and which people didn’t like to talk about, although they did like to gossip about it, and is now being rediscovered as queer components of history with significantly less fear of contact. A similar, but female, constellation was recently seen in Giorgos Lanthimos' film “The Favourite”, in which two women fight for the erotic favor of Queen Anne and thus for power at court.







The Infanta doesn't want to

In the case of George and James I, politically it is primarily about the attitude towards the eternal rival Spain. James is forgiving and would like to marry his son Charles to the Infanta Maria Anna, which pleases Catholics but is a thorn in the side of the Protestant upper class. A trip to Spain with the aim of a marriage fails, and George adopts an increasingly belligerent attitude – one that is certainly the more popular one in England. After the death of Queen Anne, formerly Anna of Denmark, the power structure begins to shake. The king is financially and, above all, in poor health, and George and Mary are now concerned with maintaining their own power in the event that Charles takes over the throne.

Some of it is speculation. How physical were the relationships the king had with his confidants? How did the king die? Historically, the series is based on the non-fiction book “The King's Assassin” by Benjamin Wooley. But you probably don't watch the series out of enthusiasm for the historical fact, because it doesn't show a balanced picture of this politically interesting reign. Hermanus and Moore take far too much joy in staging courtly debauchery and intrigue for that. You're happy to grant them this, because the result is fantastically photographed and decorated, and brilliantly cast.

Mary & George can be seen on Sky.