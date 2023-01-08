State Duma deputy Khamzaev will ask the Investigative Committee to initiate a criminal case against the actor Smolyaninov

State Duma deputy Sultan Khamzaev wanted to apply to the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia with a request to initiate a criminal case against actor Artur Smolyaninov, who had previously expressed his readiness to fight on the side of Ukraine. The politician voiced his proposal in an interview with RIA News on Sunday, January 8th.

“For my part, I will appeal to the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation with a request to initiate a criminal case against this traitor,” the parliamentarian said. He also called on the responsible persons to immediately terminate all contracts with the artist on state orders.

Previously, Smolyaninov in a YouTube interview with Kirill Martynov (recognized in Russia as a foreign media agent) said that he would be ready to go to fight in the special operation zone against Russia. According to him, in this way he would “protect” some of his “brothers” from others.