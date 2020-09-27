Lokomotiv beat CSKA away in the Russian Premier League (RPL) round 9 match. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The Moscow derby took place on Sunday, September 27, and ended with a score of 1: 0 in favor of the railroad workers. Among the winners, Fedor Smolov scored a goal. This ball was victorious for the red-greens. Starting from the 60th minute, the army team played in the minority. Kristian Bistrovich received two yellow cards.

Lokomotiv scored 15 points and is sixth in the championship. CSKA has 16 points, the club is on the fourth line.

Lokomotiv will host Khimki in the next round on October 4. CSKA will play Ural on the road the day before.