Football player Fyodor Smolov’s goal from the penalty spot brought Dynamo victory over Khimki in the RPL match

Dynamo Moscow defeated Khimki near Moscow in the match of the 26th round of the Russian Premier League (RPL). This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

The meeting took place at Arena Khimki and ended with the score 1:0 in favor of the guests. At the 47th minute, the hosts remained in the minority after midfielder Mori Gbane was sent off. The victory for the Muscovites was brought by the goal of striker Fedor Smolov in the seventh minute added to the second half – the footballer converted a penalty.

Thus, after 25 matches, Dynamo is in fifth place in the RPL standings, with 42 points. Khimki are an outsider of the RPL and occupy the penultimate 15th place with 17 points. Petersburg “Zenith” is in the lead with 61 points.

In the next round, Khimki will host Spartak Moscow on May 13. Dynamo will also play at home against Grozny Akhmat a day later.