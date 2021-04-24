Lokomotiv beat Tambov on the road in the match of the 27th round of the Russian Premier League (RPL). The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The meeting took place on Saturday, April 24, and ended with a score of 5: 2 in favor of the Muscovites. As part of the winners, Fedor Smolov scored a goal and an assist, Grzegorz Krykhovyak scored a double, Murilo and Maciej Rybus also scored on the ball.

The victory allowed Lokomotiv to score 52 points and secure the second place in the championship. Tambov closes the standings with 13 points.

Lokomotiv in the next round on May 2 will play an away game against Zenit. “Tambov” on the same day in a foreign field will meet with “Rostov”.