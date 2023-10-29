Smolov: Zakharyan had difficulties at Real Sociedad due to the language barrier

Dynamo forward Fedor Smolov spoke about his communication with Real Sociedad midfielder Arsen Zakharyan. His words lead Sport24.

Smolov shared that Zakharyan had difficulties in Spain due to the language barrier. “I think that all the difficulties there are due to the fact that few people speak English. Moreover, Arsen does not speak much English, so there are conversations between a deaf person and a dumb person, and because of this, misunderstandings arise,” he said.

The Russian played seven matches for the Spanish club in all tournaments and was not effective. The footballer missed matches due to illness.

Zakharyan moved to Real Sociedad on August 19. The contract with the 20-year-old midfielder is for five years, until the end of the 2028/2029 season. Before this, the athlete played for Dynamo for three years.