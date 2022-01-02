Lokomotiv Moscow forward Fedor Smolov may move to Dynamo Moscow. It is reported by “Sport-Express”…

According to the source, the parties agreed on the terms of the transfer of the 31-year-old football player. It is noted that Lokomotiv is ready to let Smolov go to Dynamo for a symbolic amount.

Smolov’s contract with Lokomotiv expires in 2022. The salary of a footballer in the team is 3.1 million euros. The forward played for Dynamo from 2015 to 2016, having signed his first contract with a professional club. He is also known for his performances for Krasnodar, Ural, Anji and Spanish Celta.

In October last year, it was reported that Smolov wanted to leave Russia after the expiration of the contract with the railroad workers. Then the forward considered performing in the USA, Australia, China or Japan. Most likely, the contract with the new club will be the last in the football player’s career.