MWith a lit joint, numerous people celebrated the legalization of cannabis in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin on Monday night. Several hundred people gathered in an exuberant mood, some dancing to reggae music, as a reporter from the German Press Agency reported on site. A meter-high cannabis leaf adorned the scene in front of the Berlin landmark, and a number of lighters lit up just in time for midnight. Shortly afterwards, a strong smell of cannabis wafted across the square.

“We can finally show ourselves, we no longer have to hide,” said Henry Plottke, a member of the German Hemp Association (DHV), before the start of the campaign. The meeting was organized by the Berlin local group of the DHV and was registered with the police. By smoking weed together, the aim was to celebrate the “newfound freedoms,” said Plottke. It was a key event for him to be able to legally smoke a joint in front of the Brandenburg Gate. As a consumer, he feels “a lot of relief” about no longer being considered a criminal. He is also happy that legalization will also ease relations with the police.

Drug commissioner calls for model tests for commercial trafficking

Smoking marijuana or hashish is permitted from April 1st. Anyone 18 years or older can store up to 50 grams at home and carry a maximum of 25 grams outside. Where it is not explicitly forbidden, smoking weed is allowed. It is prohibited on playgrounds, in schools, sports facilities, including football stadiums, children's and youth facilities and within sight of them – within 100 meters as the crow flies of the entrance area.

The federal government's drug and addiction commissioner, Burkhard Blienert (SPD), called on the traffic light coalition to decide on model tests for commercial trade after the partial legalization of cannabis. “With the first step we are only creating improvements for regular consumers. But now it is absolutely necessary to round things up and decide on the model projects as a second pillar,” said Blienert to the Germany editorial network. “This is the only way we can ensure that occasional users no longer have to go to the dealer,” he emphasized. It is important that there is a strict ban on advertising when selling in state-licensed shops and that child protection is observed.







The traffic light coalition had originally planned to combine the partial legalization, which has been in effect since Monday, with the release of commercial trade. After discussions with the European Union, this point was initially dropped. Regionally limited and scientifically supported model experiments have now been announced as the second pillar. However, the necessary legal changes have not yet been introduced.