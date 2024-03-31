Home page politics

Press Split

Activists are celebrating legalization in numerous places in Germany today. © Sebastian Gollnow/dpa

Smoking marijuana or hashish is permitted from today. In numerous places in Germany, activists are celebrating legalization and inviting people to smoke weed together.

Berlin – Numerous people celebrated the legalization of cannabis in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin during the night with lit joints. Several hundred people gathered in an exuberant mood, some dancing to reggae music, as a dpa reporter reported on site. A meter-high cannabis leaf adorned the scene in front of the Berlin landmark, and a number of lighters lit up just in time for midnight. Shortly afterwards, a strong smell of cannabis wafted across the square.

“We can finally show ourselves, we no longer have to hide,” said Henry Plottke, a member of the German Hemp Association (DHV), to the dpa before the start of the campaign. The meeting was organized by the Berlin local group of the DHV and was registered with the police. By smoking weed together, the aim was to celebrate the “newfound freedoms,” said Plottke. It was a key event for him to be able to legally smoke a joint in front of the Brandenburg Gate. As a consumer, he feels “a lot of relief” about no longer being considered a criminal. He is also happy that legalization will also ease relations with the police.

Smoking marijuana or hashish is permitted from today. Anyone 18 years or older can store up to 50 grams at home and carry a maximum of 25 grams outside. Where it is not explicitly forbidden, smoking weed is allowed. It is forbidden on playgrounds, in schools, sports facilities, including football stadiums, children's and youth facilities and within sight of them – within 100 meters as the crow flies of the entrance area.

Anyone 18 years or older can store up to 50 grams at home and carry a maximum of 25 grams outside. © Fabian Sommer/dpa

In numerous places in Germany, activists are celebrating legalization today and inviting people to smoke weed together, take part in discussions and demonstrate. dpa