Smoking | We want Finland to be smoke-free with strict new restrictions

The ministry’s working group proposes that the tobacco tax increase be continued in Finland in the following years as well. Cigarette prices are estimated to rise by approximately 11 percent during the years 2022–2023.

Social- and the working group of the Ministry of Health has completed a report in which it proposes ways to end the use of tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in Finland by 2030. The working group handed over its report to the Secretary of State on Tuesday. The ministry will tell you about it in the bulletin.

The Finnish Tobacco Act sets the goal of a smoke-free Finland. The deadline for the goal is 2030. The goal of the Tobacco Act is to end the use of tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products.

In practice, the goal means that less than five percent of the adult population would use tobacco and nicotine products daily in 2030.

Work group suggests as one way that the increase in the tobacco tax should be continued in Finland also during the coming periods of government. Since 2016, the tobacco tax has been raised every six months.

It is estimated that cigarette prices will rise by approximately 11 percent during the years 2022–2023 as a result of the increases. The estimate has been presented by the Ministry of Finance. Last year, an average-priced pack of cigarettes cost almost ten euros in Finland.

According to the release, tobacco taxation is the most effective way to reduce both smoking and health differences between social groups in Finland. The average price of cigarettes in Finland was still the third highest in the EU in 2021.

Purchase age limit should also be raised to 20, suggests the group’s report. The same age limit would apply to importation and possession.

According to research, smoking is often started or tried by the age of 20, so postponing the experiments could reduce the number of smokers.

In addition, the working group proposed legislative changes that would respond to new products brought to the market, especially appealing to children and young people, as well as their marketing and sales.

In the report it is also suggested that smoking areas in restaurants should be removed completely and smoking on terraces should be prohibited. Smoking also wants to be completely banned in amusement parks, land-based swimming pools, sports fields and arenas.

According to the report, at outdoor events, smoking could only be allowed in a separate area, from which the smoke does not travel to the areas intended for watching the event.

The working group sets it as one goal Smoke-free housing communities. It proposes an automatic smoking ban for new tenancies in the residential apartment, on the balcony belonging to it and in outdoor areas. The report also suggests that a decision on a smoking ban could also be made by majority vote in housing associations.

From smoking the number of cardiovascular diseases and cancers caused has decreased in Finland. Finns’ attitude towards smoking has also changed considerably in recent decades.

Smoking is still the biggest single preventable health risk in Finland, the release states.

The hope of the ministry’s working group is that the future government would start promoting the activities of the report at the very beginning of its term. The previous working group handed over a similar report in 2018.