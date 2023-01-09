Twenty years after the ban on smoking in clubs, cigarettes are starting to spread again

Twenty years without smoke in the premises. Two decades have passed since the revolution of the then Minister of Health Girolamo Sirchiawhich with the law n.3 of 16 January 2003, in article 51, instituted for the first time in Italy the ban on smoking in all closed places but open to the public.

The entry into force of the law, from 10 January 2005, has contributed to significantly reducing the number of smokers in Italy: from 2003 to 2020, the share of smokers in the population over 15 decreased from 33% to 22% .

However, between 2020 and 2022 there was a leap forward that brought the share to 24.2%. In absolute terms, this is 800,000 smokers more than the 11.6 million of two years ago.

“Law 3/2003 was a great battle, which the citizens understood, so much so that over the years they have defended the provision from the constant attacks of the smoking multinationals more than politics did”, former minister Sirchia comments to ANSA.

“People – he adds – have understood that it is a measure that does not look at someone’s specific interests, as often happens, but at those of the population, their health and their lives”.

