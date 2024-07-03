Smoking | The father, who lives in a smoke-free house, plans to move elsewhere – the reason being the balcony of the house next door

Smoking|Smoking on the balcony rubs off on neighbors. There are no quick solutions to the problem, says Sato’s business director.

“I don’t I didn’t want to stay there and sniff around with two children,” he explains Teemu Cederqvist their intentions to move.

Last year, Cederqvist moved with her two children to an apartment building in South The Hague. The apartment is suitable for them, but now they have to move again.

The reason is the diligent balcony smoker of the neighboring house.

Two low apartment buildings completed in the 1960s are right next to each other. Cederqvist’s own home is non-smoking, and smokers go to the smoking area in the yard.

There is no smoking ban in the neighboring house. Some of the residents smoke on their balconies, and the smell also travels to the apartments of a smoke-free building.

“It’s 2024, and then Satok could slowly suggest that we walk down the street to the röök,” states Cederqvist.

Cederqvist says that cigarette smoke enters his apartment through the balcony, windows and ventilation.

The situation is especially difficult in the summer, when keeping the balcony door open would be the best way to cool the apartment.

“Now you can’t even do that when one of them pulls a stick with a red face.”

In the past, the problem was solved by talking to the residents of the neighboring house. Now the neighbors have changed. Smoking and Cederqvist’s apartment search continue.

The chairman of the housing company does not want to comment on the matter.

Neighbor’s house owned by housing investment company Sato.

Balcony smoking causes controversy, admits Sato’s business director responsible for housing business Elina Vaurasalo.

There are no easy and quick solutions to the situation.

If there are residents in the building whose lease agreement allows smoking on the balcony, in principle it cannot be forbidden to others in the building, says Vaurasalo.

“It would not be equal to all residents.”

Houses built or renovated in Sato’s housing stock after 2017 are completely smoke-free. In practice, this applies to more than a third of the company’s housing stock, and the number is gradually increasing.

The property owner can request a smoking ban from the city. However, getting an official ban takes several months and requires reports from the housing company about, for example, the transfer of smoke.

According to Vaurasalo, Sato also has experience with bans sought from the city. However, applying for an injunction is a slow process, so we primarily try to maintain neighborliness by talking.

“Eripura is probably not in anyone’s interests.”

According to Vaurasalo, Sato does remind his tenants to be considerate of others, especially in the summer, when many keep their windows open. If smoking on the balcony is allowed, it is up to the tenants’ willingness to cooperate with the reminders.