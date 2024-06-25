Catherine de’ Medici used nicotine, at the time it was thought to help with headaches and other illnesses. The powder obtained from the leaves was snorted and it soon became a widespread fashion in many European courts, from France to Sweden. Precisely in the Scandinavian country this approach evolved and developed into the current form called ‘snus’: a mixture of moist tobacco sold in the form of micro-sachets (pouches) which are placed under the upper lip and packaged in small round boxes where these micro sachets are placed. It is widespread in Scandinavia, but finds its ‘parent company’ in Sweden, Swedish Match, which opened the doors of the Gothenburg factory to the Italian media to tell the story of ‘snus’ and its evolution. What happened in Sweden has become a model to study for those analyzing alternatives for reducing cigarette consumption and harm. But above all it could offer Europe a model to consider for a review of the regulation of innovative alternative products to cigarettes.

Over the last 30 years, Sweden has managed to have the lowest prevalence of smokers in the EU, just over 5% of the population, when in Europe we are at 29%, and of diseases linked to the consumption of traditional cigarettes. How Sweden has become a model “in reducing smoking harm”, explained Patrik Hildingsson, vice president of communications at Swedish Match, “we are proud of it, we are talking about 200 years of history”. Introduction ‘Snus’ is banned in the rest of the EU. But Sweden has had a waiver since joining the European Community in 1992. The rate of traditional smokers is in sharp decline in Sweden, halved in the last 20 years. WHO data shows, for men and women, a significantly lower number of deaths attributable to tobacco than the EU average.

Despite having a centuries-old history, ‘snus’ as we know it now was launched on the market by Swedish Match in the mid-1970s. “in an era in which we began to talk globally about the damage to health of smoking and cigarettes – Hildingsson recalled – So the consumption curve of these ‘sachets’ began to grow to the detriment of the ‘blondes’. It is in the last 20 years that ‘snus’ has overtaken it has led Sweden to be the only EU country to have almost eliminated ‘old’ smokers. Furthermore, the Government has set up a dissuasion campaign against cigarettes. Thus we have reached 50% of smokers in the country who smoke 5 or fewer cigarettes a day. “We don’t smoke for tobacco but for nicotine”, remarked Hildingsson who also listed the scientific data relating to ‘snus’. given that the country’s health authorities have analyzed the impact of ‘snus’ on the health of the population who uses it.

‘Today there are 85 chemicals in traditional cigarettes and only 15 in snus’

According to the Swedish National Board of Health and Welfare, the risk of disease or premature birth is enormous for those who smoke and very modest for those who consume snus. The FDA, the American regulatory body, established in 2019 that using ‘snus’ instead of cigarettes has a lower risk for the development of mouth cancer, heart problems, lung cancer, heart attack , for emphysema and chronic bronchitis. “Today we can write it on the snus box. It took us 5 years to get this approval”, explains Hildingsson. The fundamental step in this ‘snus’ story is Swedish Match’s choice to work with producers “on a high quality tobacco that contains an increasingly lower level of chemical substances. Today – adds the manager – there are 85 chemical substances in traditional cigarettes and only 15 in snus”.

But if ‘snus’ represented Sweden’s turning point and success in reducing the prevalence of smokers and demonstrating the real possibility of encouraging the transition to combustion-free products with a benefit in terms of public health, why has Europe banned in other countries? “It was – according to Hildingsson – an error of judgement.” When the referendum for entry into the EU took place in Sweden in 1994, the exemption from the ban on the sale of ‘snus’ became an integral part of the country’s accession treaty. Saving the century-old tradition but depriving the rest of Europe of an alternative to cigarettes.

In recent months, ‘nicotine pouches’ or nicotine sachets have arrived, containing nicotine and flavourings, but without tobacco, the evolution of ‘snus’

In recent months, ‘nicotine pouches’ or nicotine sachets (containing nicotine and flavourings, but without tobacco, which represent the evolution of snus) have also made their appearance on the shelves of Italian tobacconists. For the country, this is a new product category, the regulation of which required a long process which is partly still underway. Initially introduced on the market at the beginning of 2023, the first nicotine sachets were withdrawn from the market at the request of the Ministry of Health and were then reintroduced with new packaging equipped with a ‘child-proof’ closure and with specific health warnings . Like all innovative alternative products to cigarettes, the challenge for Italian regulation faces two paths: on the one hand, encouraging smokers who do not intend to quit to switch to combustion-free alternatives with a lower risk profile; on the other, ensuring that sections of the population such as young people and non-smokers do not come into contact with such products, which, as they contain nicotine, still generate addiction.

The challenge is very topical not only for Italy but for the whole of Europe: the new European legislature will in fact be called upon, in the coming months, to intervene on the regulation of the sector at community level, not only by updating the regulation of conventional products ( such as cigarettes) and existing alternative products (such as electronic cigarettes and heated tobacco), but also by introducing regulation for new product categories, such as nicotine sachets. Many observers point out that the new legislation will necessarily have to consider the importance of keeping these products away from young people – for example by ensuring that the nicotine concentrations per single sachet are not excessively high, or by setting rigid limits regarding the flavorings of the product , which should not be marketed in variants attractive to a young audience; on the other hand, effective regulation will only have to consider the over 100 million smokers currently present in Europe (over 10 million in Italy alone) and the need to offer them potential alternatives.

The Swedish model is clearly set up to tell the rest of Europe – and beyond – that it is a world without cigarettes. But to get there we must not make the mistakes of the past, for example banning ‘snus’, but observe and analyze over 30 years of Swedish epidemiological data.