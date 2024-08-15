Home World

Press Split

“Tatort” actress Mechthild Großmann gives an interview. She will retire from her role in 2025. Archive image © David Inderlied/dpa

She plays the always slightly annoyed public prosecutor in the ARD’s hit “Tatort”. As the boss of Thiel and Boerne, she puts them both in their place with her deep voice. That will all be over in 2025.

Münster – The woman with the cigarette in her hand and the distinctive deep voice says “bye”: Mechthild Großmann, public prosecutor in the Münster “Tatort” on ARD for more than 22 years, will retire in 2025, as Westdeutscher Rundfunk announced.

The actress will appear in three new episodes as the boss of Chief Inspector Thiel and forensic scientist Professor Boerne, then she will devote herself to new tasks, the broadcaster quoted Großmann as saying. In the ARD’s ratings success, she plays the public prosecutor Wilhelmine Klemm.

“When the last Münster “Tatort” with me is broadcast at the end of 2025, I will be 77 years old and I have no plans to stop working. So I will continue to act in the theater and organize readings, preferably with music – and if the WDR is ever looking for someone for the role of a vicious murderer, I would be back in a heartbeat,” says Großmann, according to a statement from the WDR.

Großmann, born in Münster in 1948, has been part of the cast of the Münster “Tatort” since the first episode in 2002. Before her, only Friederike Kempter, who played the role of Boerne’s assistant Nadesha Krusenstern, had left the long-standing ensemble.

First engagement in Bremen

Großmann’s career began in 1963 at the Theater Bremen. She first worked with the dancer and choreographer Pina Pausch in 1976. From 1977 to 1979 she was engaged at the Schauspielhaus Bochum before enjoying worldwide success for many years with the Pina Bausch dance theater in Wuppertal. But not as a dancer, as she emphasizes on her own website. She has also worked with Rainer Werner Fassbinder and Caroline Link, among others. She taught dance history and acting at the Folkwang University in Essen.

It was an honor and a pleasure for her “to play with Christine Urspruch and Björn Meyer, for many years with Friederike Kempter and the wonderful father – Claus D. Clausnitzer – and of course with Axel Prahl and Jan Josef Liefers for so long – 23 years. Thank you,” said the actress in a statement.

The 46th Münster “Tatort” with the title “You only die twice” – still with Großmann – is scheduled to be broadcast in the fourth quarter of 2024. dpa