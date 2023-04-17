At the medical-scientific congress ‘In the heart of Santa’ in Santa Margherita Ligure (Genoa), a round table on how to positively change the lifestyles of adult smokers. “Only by trying to create feeling, communication with the patient – says Roberto Pescatori, general practitioner and coordinator of the Congress – can we be able to motivate him to quit smoking: either by making him stop, which remains the main objective, or, if this it is impossible, using alternative methods that do not involve combustion”.