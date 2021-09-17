The Federal Public Prosecution confirmed that smoking in public and private transportation and closed places in the presence of a child is one of the prohibited acts according to the “Wadeema” Child Rights Law, adding that it is also prohibited to sell or attempt to sell tobacco or its products to children, and the seller has the right to ask the buyer to provide Evidence that he has reached the age of 18.

Traffic and patrols at the state level, as part of their daily work, began to seize smokers inside vehicles in the event of children under the age of 12, and the value of the fine for those caught for the first time is 500 dirhams, while the fine in the event of a repeat violation is 10,000 dirhams, according to what was stipulated. It has the Tobacco Control Act.

While Article (21) of the Child Protection Law “Wadeema” stipulates the prohibition of smoking in public and private transportation and closed places when the child is present, and the law is punishable by a fine of no less than 5000 dirhams.

The Federal Public Prosecution cautioned that, according to Article (21) of the Child Law, it is prohibited to import or trade in materials that violate the approved specifications in the state, food, food, health or hormonal requirements or supplements, or children’s toys, as well as selling or attempting to sell alcoholic beverages to a child. Any other substances that pose a threat to his health shall be determined by a decision issued by the Council of Ministers.

She pointed to eight rights that must be achieved for the child, as stipulated in Article 2 of the Child Law, which is to preserve the child’s right to life, survival and development, and to provide all the necessary opportunities to facilitate this and enjoy a free, safe and developed life, to protect the child from all manifestations of neglect, exploitation and abuse. Treatment and from any physical and psychological violence that goes beyond what is legally and legally accepted as the right of parents and those in their judgment to discipline their children, raise the child to adhere to his Islamic faith, take pride in his national identity, and respect the culture of human brotherhood.

It also included protecting the best interests of the child, raising the child’s awareness of his rights, obligations and duties in a society where the values ​​of justice, equality, tolerance and moderation prevail, and raising the child to have virtuous morals, especially respecting his parents and his family and social surroundings, spreading the culture of children’s rights as widely as possible using appropriate means, involving the child in The areas of community life according to his age, maturity and advanced abilities, so that he grows up on the qualities of love of work, initiative, legitimate earning and a spirit of self-reliance.

In a related context, the UAE government confirmed, through its official portal, that reducing the consumption of smoke and tobacco products is one of the national indicators listed under the axis of a health system with international standards.

She pointed out that Federal Law No. 15 of 2009 prohibits the import of tobacco and its products into the state except after fulfilling standard conditions stipulated by the UAE, including prohibiting the sale of tobacco products to those under 18 years of age, and the law prohibits smoking in public transport, and public places such as homes Worship, educational and health institutes and sports facilities, and it is prohibited to import sweets, toys, and other similar products that are manufactured in the form of tobacco derivatives, which may indirectly tempt the young generation to get into the habit of smoking.

State regulations also prohibit shisha cafes from serving tobacco and its products to those under 18 years of age, and ban the delivery of shisha outside the café.

Tobacco control

Traffic and vehicle departments at the state level began in 2014 implementing the articles of the anti-tobacco law and its executive regulations, with regard to the violation of smoking inside vehicles in the event of children under the age of 12.

• Reducing the consumption of smoke and tobacco products is one of the national indicators included under the axis of a health system with international standards.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

