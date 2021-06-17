More than a billion smokers still light a cigarette every day in the world. This figure has been more or less the same for about 20 years despite the efforts of national and international health institutions to reduce the number of consumers. Smoking is linked to the need for nicotine, a substance with a substantially low risk, the greatest damage comes from thousands of toxic substances released when tobacco burns. For this reason, for several years scientists, doctors, non-profit institutions have been fighting for a harm reduction approach, those who cannot stop with nicotine addiction can reduce the risks with electronic cigarettes or heated tobacco products. But this approach is contrasted at all levels, according to the experts who spoke at the eighth edition of the Global Forum on nicotine (Gfn), taking place in Liverpool, which dedicated a session to this phenomenon.





The crux for experts is that harm reduction alternatives “work”, and there are so many studies that prove it, but “institutions, politics and a certain number of scientists aim to discredit the reduction approach. harm from smoking with attacks that discredit those who have a different opinion from their own “, underlined Konstantinos Farsalinos, University of Patras and School of Public Health of the University West Attica in Greece.

Although “it is estimated that 98 million adult smokers have already switched to products based on nicotine, but with fewer harmful substances, in the world – recalled the director of the GFN, Gerry Stimson, professor emeritus from Imperial College London – the institutions governing public health and tobacco control policies often remain on orthodox positions with respect to harm reduction policies. In England, health authorities support e-smoking to quit smoking and e-cigs are now helping more popular to quit. In Japan, cigarette sales have fallen by a third since the arrival of heated tobacco products. Now the challenge is to access these products even to those living in low-income countries. ”

In his speech, the Mexican physicist Roberto Sussman, National University of Mexico, highlighted how “in physics we are trained to interrupt current knowledge. Physics always advances by interruption. In the science of tobacco and nicotine, politics has taken over and science is in the background “.

“The debate on harm reduction strategies is dominated by attempts to discredit us with evidence on imaginary conflicts of interest and with studies without any solid basis – remarked Farsalinos – and by using the strength of some power groups such as Bloomberg Philanthropies which has invested millions dollars in this work of discredit, without however refuting the results of our studies on the potential for harm reduction from smoking. Several organizations founded by Bloomberg have never presented scientific evidence but try to insinuate doubts about imaginary conflicts of interest “.

According to Clive Bates, director of Counterfactual Consulting, “everyone is conflicted in some way. Everyone who works in this field has had their own beliefs in the past.” Brad Rodu, professor of Medicine and expert in tobacco harm reduction policies at the University of Louisville (Kentucky), brought to the attention of the session the analysis of the inequality of economic resources invested in the US by public bodies on the topic of ‘ smoke ‘and those invested in the safety of electronic cigarettes and Ends, Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems. “In the face of this disparity in 2020 there was an explosion of research on the latter issue,” he noted. “The mission and the funding force of the National Institutes of Health which has focused on a tobacco-free society – remarked Radu – is influencing those who do research to highlight the interpretations of all tobacco products in the worst way in their studies” .

“It is worrying that those leading international tobacco control policies persist in pursuing a prohibitionist and irresponsible approach to tobacco and nicotine, while WHO is actively perpetuating misinformation on new nicotine products,” Stimson said. – You do not do public health well with a war on nicotine, this is a doomed attitude like the war on drugs. The World Health Organization (WHO) must review its efforts to help, by all means. willing to stop smoking that billion adults who still can’t “.