At the medical-scientific congress ‘In the heart of Santa’ in Santa Margherita Ligure (Genoa), a round table on how to positively change the lifestyles of adult smokers. “Managing pathologies related to smoking has a cost: for the organization, for all of us, for the patient – says Antonio Pelliccia, Professor of Economics and Business Organization – Switching to alternative products, in a certain sense, is like quitting smoking : in practice the smoker maintains a behavior similar to the one he had before, but the incidence is decidedly lower”.