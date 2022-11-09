After countries in Europe, the dangerous challenge of “smoking cotton buds” is also circulating on social networks of users in Brazil. The new fashion among children and adolescents has worried parents and experts alike, who warn of the health risks caused by the release of toxic substances from the burning of the product. In addition to causing respiratory diseases – requiring hospitalization in more serious cases – prolonged use can cause cancer.

In videos published on social networks, young people appear lighting the flexible rod, which is popularly known as a “swab” and used for cleaning the ears, nose and belly button. Then, they inhale the smoke caused by the burning of the cotton (which is on the ends) and the plastic of the flexible rod.

+ US court rejects lawsuit against TikTok in child death case

“The cotton swab has a plastic rod and two cotton ends. The burning of these materials will release substances that are toxic to the lungs and health in general. Scientific studies are yet to delve into the risks, but, in principle, plastic when subjected to combustion releases substances that are proven to be carcinogenic. In other words, long-term exposure can even increase the risk of cancer”, warns Cláudio Luiz Ferraz, pulmonologist at BP – Beneficência Portuguesa de São Paulo.

Cotton, on the other hand, has organic fibers that, when subjected to burning, release toxic substances that cause inflammation and irritation. “It can cause a narrowing of the airways, which can cause coughing, shortness of breath, wheezing, bronchospasm and hospitalizations”, adds the BP pulmonologist.

“In addition to intoxication by the smoke from plastic and cotton, the action can also cause burns on the lips and face (due to the plastic that can catch fire and spread), in addition to inducing the habit of smoking”, adds Caroline Peev, pediatrician and coordinator of the Emergency Room of Sabará Hospital Infantil.

“Patients with asthma or bronchitis have greater ‘bronchial hyperreactivity’, which means a greater chance of having a severe crisis induced by any external apperception, including cotton wool and substances released by heated plastic”, reinforces the coordinator of the Emergency Room at Sabará Hospital Childish.

The BP pulmonologist agrees that the risk is even greater for people who already suffer from respiratory illnesses. “The risk of smoking cotton swabs is more pronounced in patients with allergic rhinitis and asthma, diseases more prevalent in younger people, as well as in cases of pulmonary emphysema, as COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) is popularly known, in people over 40 years, mainly with the risk of increased crises and hospitalizations, as we see in patients when exposed during a period of fires throughout the country”, he says.

Nobody should smoke. But, if the person uses it and has shortness of breath, after inhaling the smoke, it is important to seek medical help as soon as possible. “From shortness of breath and wheezing to signs of carbon monoxide poisoning, such as headache, nausea, drowsiness and cyanosis (purple lips and extremities), which point to the risk of cardiorespiratory arrest”, Ferraz points out.

The risk of inhaling toxic substances

While the burning of plastic can release substances proven to be carcinogenic, the inhalation of cotton fiber particles, contained in the ends of the stems, can cause byssinosis, an occupational disease of workers in the cotton industry.

“By deliberately inhaling all these chemical residues, at least, the airways are compromised, and frequent repetition potentiates the occurrence of respiratory pathologies such as chemical pneumonia caused by the inhalation of substances that attack the lungs”, adds Ubiracir F. Filho, PhD in health surveillance and counselor at the Federal Council of Chemistry (CFQ). “In addition, the inhalation of cotton fiber particles causes byssinosis, an occupational disease of cotton workers, which causes the airways to narrow, causes wheezing and can even reduce the functional capacity of the person’s lungs.”

According to the doctor in health surveillance, chemical substances are safe for living beings and the environment, when handled or exposed in a conscious and professional manner. However, when surpassing high temperature levels, plastics can release several chemicals that are proven to be toxic, harmful to health, even carcinogenic.

“The smoke resulting from the burning of plastics can contain proven toxic substances, such as cyanide, aldehydes and carcinogenic hydrocarbons, according to the warnings of the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC)”, adds the CFQ advisor.

According to him, during the process of burning or combustion, as this action improperly practiced by young people, one can even verify the formation of soot, that black smoke.

How to educate young people to avoid the dangerous habit?

Every year, new challenges arise on the internet among young people and experts highlight the importance of maintaining dialogue with children. “The challenge of smoking cotton swabs emerged in Europe and has already arrived in Brazil. We now see many young people and even children trying to do it. It is the question of belonging, which mainly affects young people with low self-esteem. That’s why it’s important for parents to look at these young people”, guides Cristina Borsari, coordinator of the psychology department at Sabará Hospital Infantil.

“We had the Blue Whale challenge a few years ago, with an even increased risk of suicide. Last year, the Momo challenge, a Japanese work of art that scared children and was well disseminated by WhatsApp. All of these social networks – TikTok, Instagram and even WhatsApp – have a fast reach and go viral worldwide,” she adds.

According to the psychologist, more than controlling what the children are seeing on the internet, the family must establish a connection through dialogue, acting in a preventive way. “Of course, today there is no way to prohibit the child from having a social network, it is part of his development, but it is possible to limit and create rules. And always be vigilant to what you’re watching. To have participatory control through dialogue and not authoritarian”, she says.

Parents should guide and stay alert so that their children do not start to acquire this very worrying habit, reinforces the BP pulmonologist. “Schools can also develop preventive actions. We recently had the wave, which in fact still has affected the entire world, of electronic cigarettes that caused the emergence of new diseases such as evali, acute inflammation in the lung that leads to hospitalization and even death of the patient. These new methods of smoking are very worrying, as are conventional cigarettes”, recalls Cláudio Ferraz.