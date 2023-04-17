At the medical-scientific congress ‘In the heart of Santa’ in Santa Margherita Ligure (Genoa), a round table on how to positively change the lifestyles of adult smokers. “Preliminary data seem to demonstrate that new technologies such as THS22 lead to a reduction of histo-chemical-biological alterations in vessels and in atherosclerotic-type processes – comments prof. Luigi Collarini, professor of cardiorespiratory pathophysiology at the University of Lugano – Surely the introduction of this method of smoking can represent a valid alternative for those who cannot get out of addiction”.