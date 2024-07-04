J-POP Manga revealed all the details about the arrival in Italy of Smoking behind the supermarket with youwork of JinushiThe first volume will be available for purchase in all comic book stores, bookstores and online stores starting from next July 10th at the price of €6.90The manga will be serialized in bimonthly frequency.

Let’s discover all the details together thanks to the press release issued by the publishing house.

J-POP Manga Presents Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You by Jinushi

The romcom that conquered X and won at the Next Manga Award 2022 arrives in Italian

A busy and stressed employee seeks refuge in cigarettes and the smile of the sweet and shy cashier of his trusted supermarket to be able to forget, for a few hours, about work. Until, one day, he meets another girl with an expansive character and a provocative look, the exact opposite of his darling. And yet, perhaps, the two young women are not really so different…

There romcom, born on X (formerly Twitter) and became in a short time one of the most popular series of the platform with hundreds of thousands of retweets, arrives in volume in Italian edition!

J-POP Manga presents Smoking behind the supermarket with you Of JinushiThe first volume of the series will be available in bookstores, comic shops and in all online stores starting from July 10th.

Sasaki is a middle-aged man tired and exhausted from work. His only sources of joy are his beloved cigarettes and the smile of Yamada, the supermarket cashier. One evening, exhausted, he wanders there in search of consolation… but Yamada is not there. And finding a place to smoke is impossible. In the moment of maximum desperation, however, he hears a voice: “Hey, you can smoke here”. Those words are uttered by a girl with a somewhat peculiar look who seems to know him well…

Episode after episode, and one cigarette after another, Jinushi weaves a light and funny comedy of errors where this tender “love triangle” becomes a providential escape from the stress of work and the repetitive daily routine. After becoming one of the most popular and beloved X series, the work was awarded to the Next Manga Award 2022 as best webcomic of the year and it was candidate to the important awards Kono Manga Ga Sugoi! And Manga Taisho.

TO this linkis available the preview of the first chapter of the volume.

Smoking behind the supermarket with you

by Jinushi

Volume 1 – Ongoing Series

Format – 12.4×18 – Paperback with dust jacket

Pages – 192, B/W + Col.

Price – €6.90

Released every two months