“Like Altroconsumo, we have long supported the need to tighten the use of electronic cigarettes and heated tobacco products. For this reason, we believe that the proposal by Health Minister Orazio Schillaci goes in the right direction. However, a commitment from all Government, which at this moment is not yet clear”. This was stated by Federico Cavallo, Altroconsumo’s external relations manager.

“This is an issue we have been working on for some time – recalls Cavallo – also thanks to our petition and collaboration with the movement against smoking Tobacco Endgame. In fact, new products, such as heated tobacco and electronic cigarettes, are increasingly widespread , but to date it is not known whether their prolonged use will lead to less damage to health than traditional smoking.Despite this, currently, a tax regime for these products provides for a reduced excise duty, we have estimated that this favorable taxation has donated to the industries that produce heated tobacco about 1 billion euros and to those that produce electronic cigarettes 200 million euros, which the Italian State has deprived itself of and which could be better used for other items of expenditure, such as for example research, the education and prevention”.

“We also believe that the advertising ban should be evaluated”, in the same way as what “happens for traditional cigarettes, as well as the ban on use in public places which is being discussed in these hours. The intentions of the Ministry of Health are a good point starting point – he concludes – but we believe that a commitment from the entire government is needed on this issue, with courageous and important initiatives for the health of citizens”.