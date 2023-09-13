Smoking accelerated cellular aging by shortening telomeres

Scientists from the Chinese University of Hong Kong have discovered that smoking accelerates cellular aging. According to work presented at the International Congress of the European Respiratory Society in Milan, this occurs due to shortening of telomeres. Short review leads Medical Xpress.

The study analyzed data from almost 500 thousand people. The researchers then used the method of Mendeleian randomization, which looks at variations in genes (single nucleotide polymorphisms, SNPs) inherited from parents. This allows us to determine how exposure to a modifiable factor (in this case, smoking) is causally related to a disease or health condition (the work studied the reduction of leukocyte telomeres).

The authors found that smoking may shorten the length of white blood cell telomeres. Telomere length is an indicator of tissue self-healing, regeneration and aging. In other words, smoking can speed up the aging process, and quitting the bad habit can significantly reduce this risk.

Telomeres are some “tips” at the ends of chromosomes that prevent them from wearing out. Each time a cell divides, telomeres become slightly shorter, becoming so short during aging or disease that the cell can no longer divide.

In August 2023, researchers at the University of Southampton and the University of Bergen showed that smoking among teenage boys damages the genes of unborn children, increasing the offspring’s chances of developing asthma, obesity and impaired lung function.