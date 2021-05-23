Desperate because reality is stubborn and will lead to an electoral advance? Well, throw smoke cans so they don’t see your weakness. This is what La Moncloa does with the Spain 2050 Plan, which has had the applause of liberal intellectuals, naive citizens and various environmentalists.

I once met with a Chinese business delegation. With the help of a good Jumilla wine, I managed to get those managers to open up their opinions. When I asked them what they were doing in their country to have a sustainable economy, one of them stared at me and said: «Grow and grow. If you don’t pedal, you fall on the bike ». That message led me to imagine a situation.

Go to 1991. The then president, Felipe González, faced with his loss of popularity (GAL, ‘Guerra case’, Filesa, Ibercorp, PSV, reserved funds, illegal wiretapping …) tries to win support. With the excuse of Expo 92, it spreads an image of what Spain and the rest of the world will be like on the horizon of 2021.

Do you think it would be right?

Think of everything that has happened in the last thirty years. In the short term there was dismantling of the steel and naval industries. The fisheries and dairy sectors were reduced to minimum levels. However, agriculture, aeronautics and petrochemicals took giant steps, our tourism became a world reference and more cars were manufactured than in France, Italy and the United Kingdom.

Yes, there was enormous economic and social progress. Phones a hundred times more powerful than the most advanced computers of that time. Cheap cars with luxury features. Bricklayers, workers and farmers buying duplex with swimming pool. Reduction of days. Massive incorporation of women into the labor market. Air tickets accessible for any pocket. Study at universities in the rest of Europe. Internet, Google, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp … The end of the RTVE monopoly. More freedom of expression. Shopping from home. Robots managing warehouses. ‘Printing’ of objects and virtual reality. Cinema-quality TVs. Hypermarkets with food from all over the planet. Cataract of foreign investments. Alternative energies … And so on.

Now all that an outdated government raises are restrictions: more taxes, rationed meat, fewer own goods, painful sacrifices for the sake of the environment (as if the planet depended 100% on human beings), an intervened economy, limited growth … Not even Malthus could have imagined it better. It is preferable to consider all this for what it is. A volatile smokescreen.