From: John Welte

A column of smoke stands over Lake Plansee near Reutte in Tyrol, causing a forest fire. © Reutte Fire Department/Facebook

A smoker set fires in several places on the idyllic Plansee in Tyrol. Over 130 emergency services were deployed. The arsonist's motive is a mystery to the police.

Plansee – If you drive from Linderhof Castle in Bavaria over the Ammersattel to Tyrol, just behind the Austrian border, you will have the feeling of having suddenly landed in Norway. The 77 meter deep azure Plansee nestles like a fjord in the Ammergau Alps. It is the second largest natural lake in Tyrol, which is also connected to another water paradise, the Heiterwanger See, via a short canal. It's unbelievable what a 36-year-old Austrian did here on Thursday (March 14th).

Fire at Lake Plansee in Tyrol (Austria): Suddenly clouds of smoke rise above the lake shore

Shortly after 1 p.m., passers-by discovered clouds of smoke in the area of ​​the two lakes. Fires broke out in several places in the ground vegetation, which was still dry after the winter, and spread to the trees. The fire departments from the neighboring towns of Reutte, Breitenwang, Lechaschau and Höfen immediately responded.

“Some of the fires had penetrated into impassable terrain, which made extinguishing work very difficult for the fire brigade and had to be temporarily stopped due to the risk of falling rocks,” reports the Tyrol State Police Directorate. The Planseestrasse from Linderhof to Reutte was closed so that emergency vehicles could travel freely.

Extensive fire extinguishing work on Lake Plansee: Helicopter throws water bombs into the flames

The Landeck fire department then sent a fire brigade drone to better investigate the sources of the fire; in many places on the bank there are only narrow hiking trails. The police helicopters Libelle Tirol and Libelle Vorarlberg also support the fire brigades from the air. Helicopters dropped depth charges on the flames. The Reutte mountain rescue service was also on site to protect the emergency services. “At 7 p.m., extinguishing work on the ground and from the air had to be stopped for the time being due to the onset of darkness and the impassable terrain,” the police report. Extinguishing work resumed on Friday morning to extinguish embers. “To date, no one has been injured and no building has been damaged,” it said.

Police arrest man at Plansee: Smoker admits to setting fire – motive unclear

During the course of the investigation, the police came across a 36-year-old Austrian “in the wider area of ​​the crime scene” who is said to have set the fires. The man “was arrested and taken to the Innsbruck prison by order of the public prosecutor.” According to the police, the suspect confessed to having “ignited several sources of fire on Planseestrasse in the area of ​​Heiterwanger See and Plansee between around 1 and 2 p.m. with his lighter or lit cigarettes.” The extent of the burned forest and meadow area cannot currently be estimated, it is said. “A motive for the arson has not yet been determined.”

