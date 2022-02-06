Sinaloa.- The lung cancer is a silent suffering that can affect a large number of people for different reasons, and among these the most likely are smokersthat have almost a 70 percent risk of developing it compared to a person who does not have the culture of smoking, said Dr. Gonzalo Camacho Angulo, director of the General Hospital of Guamúchil.

Lung cancer can develop for different reasons, among these is the use of cigarettes, living with smoke constantly, which increases the risk in people who cook in an oven, as well as it can be suffered from some hereditary factor or from the use of inhalants such as drugs or coexistence with insecticides.

He mentioned that not smoking does not mean being exempt of being reached by cancer, however, the risk is lower in the sector of the population that does not smoke. At this point, he commented that smokers have a 70 to 80 percent chance of developing this disease compared from the rest of society.

He added that people who commonly live with a smoker also have a high risk of developing this type of cancer at some point in their lives.

Read more: In Mexico, 60 percent of cancer cases were detected in an advanced stage

He also pointed out that this disease usually affects people of adult age, and unfortunately it manifests itself when it is already in an advanced stage, so it is more complicated to attack this disease effectively.

He mentioned that the symptoms of lung cancer appear when this disease is already advanced, however, he commented that among the symptoms are difficulty breathing, shortness of breath, cough, weight loss, loss of appetite and mood to work.

He mentioned that in the field of health, preventive measures are the most important, and that is why he recommended that society avoid being in contact with smoke, dust, and insecticides. He stressed that it is essential to stop smoking, since it is one of the main causes of people getting lung cancer.

He mentioned that it is relevant that there is a culture of medical review in society, so recommended medical check-ups to rule out this type of disease or others, about once a year.

“Once it is installed, it is difficult to be able to eliminate it, because we usually detect it since it is very advanced, in the initial stages we do not detect it very often, and there the possibilities of eliminating it with treatment are limited,” he commented.

Regarding the work that housewives do, if they are exposed to smoke, she commented that when stirring or cooking food in an oven, it is recommended that they use a mask or some type of protection, to avoid direct contact and have more security.

Read more: Increase in cancer in the world demands immediate attention

He mentioned that exercise frequently and in open places is also a way important preventionfor which he also recommended that society practice some physical activity.