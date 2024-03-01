Smokehouse Creek Fire | The largest wildfire in Texas history has destroyed hundreds of buildings and killed thousands of animals

The situation may escalate further over the weekend as strong winds blow across the northern part of the state and the weather is generally dry and warm.

In Texas, the largest wildfire in the state's history continues to spread and according to rescue officials, it is only partially under control.

The situation may escalate further over the weekend as strong winds blow across the northern part of the state and the weather is generally dry and warm. On Friday, for example, in Amarillo, where wildfires are spreading, it was over 22 degrees. A little warmer, but even stronger wind gusts and very dry air are promised for the weekend.

The fire covers more than 410,000 hectares of terrain in the northern Texas Panhandle. Less than 20 percent of that is under control, they say, among other things NBC News and CNN. The fire has also spread to Oklahoma, the neighboring state of Texas to the east and north.

The fire started on Monday, and by Thursday it had spread to a historic extent. According to the US media, the cause of the fire is not yet known.

The fire is spreading as the Smokehouse Creek fire.

At least two people have died in the fire. An 83-year-old woman was found dead in her home in a small town near Amarillo.

The family had tried to reach the woman unsuccessfully already on Tuesday, until the news of the death came on Wednesday.

“The house was destroyed. She had no chance to get away,” said the woman's grandchild for CNN.

Also fairly close to Amarillo, a local truck driver, a woman in her forties, had stopped her truck and tried to escape the fire.

“She couldn't breathe, and she got out of her truck and tried to run to safety,” a relative of the woman told CNN. The rescuers found a woman suffering from serious burns, and the BBC according to the woman later died in the hospital.

of Texas governor Greg Abbott told US media on Friday that the Smokehouse Creek fire has reportedly destroyed around 400-500 buildings.

“When you look at the damage, you can say that everything is gone. Totally destroyed. All that's left is ashes,” Abbott said at a news conference in Borger, Texas.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott gave an update on the wildfires at a news conference in Borger on Friday.

of Texas There are no large human settlements in the Panhandle region, but there are even more domestic animals because there are large cattle farms in the region. Fires cause enormous destruction and losses to agriculture.

of the Texas Commissioner of Agriculture by Sid Miller of the state's livestock (a total of 12 million animals), 85 percent live on farms in the Panhandle.

“There [Panhandlessa] there are millions of cattle. Some villages have more cattle than people,” Miller told CBS News on Wednesday by.

Miller said Thursday he believed thousands of animals had died.

“My prediction is that 10,000 animals will die or we will have to euthanize them.—This is just a very sad situation.”