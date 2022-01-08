Formed by balls of about 2 mm, with a creamy texture and a shiny black color, this product has been developed from smoked mackerel, which gives it its exquisite flavor and intense aroma, ideal for combining and dressing all kinds of dishes. It is one of the products of this company that has many others such as sturgeon pearls, salmon, cuttlefish ink, vegetable spherifications …

What to try Smoked mackerel pearls.

Cataliment SA

Direction.

Pol. Ind. Oeste, parcel 9-13 / C.

Telephone.

968 89 29 64.