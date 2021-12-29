A boy from the island of Sumatra, Indonesia, Ardi Rizal stopped smoking 40 cigarettes a day and changed beyond recognition. His story publishes Daily Mirror.

Rizal tried his first cigarette when he was a year and a half at the suggestion of his father. The boy quickly became addicted to tobacco and at two years old smoked at least 40 cigarettes daily. The child quickly developed an addiction: when he did not have the opportunity to smoke, he began to bang his head against the wall.

To help her son overcome his addiction, Rizal’s mother took him to a doctor. As a result, the child managed to quit smoking, but changed one addiction to another and began to overeat. At that time, he could eat three cans of condensed milk in a day.

The boy’s parent decided not to give up and turned to a nutritionist for help, who made Rizal an individual nutritional program. Healthy food has helped the Indonesian lose weight and get in good physical shape. Now Rizal is 13 years old: he does not smoke and eats fresh fish, vegetables and fruits every day.

Earlier it was reported that a two-year-old Indonesian from the city of Sukabumi on the island of Java, who was addicted to cigarettes and smoked two packs a day, tried to wean him from the addiction with toys and sweets. He received several crates of biscuits and formula from the local authorities.