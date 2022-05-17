Investigations are underway on the materials set on fire

Ameglia – A long column of black smoke over the Val di Magra created apprehension in the afternoon. The origin was a bonfire lit inside a storage on the Magra river right under the Colombiera bridge, but there was no danger for people. The problem was caused by the combustion, which generated that smoke.

Intervened fire fighters della Spezia and Sarzana with the volunteers of civil protection and anti-forest fire in Amegliese, which neutralized the problem. Then starting the remediation operations. Investigations are underway on the materials set on fire.